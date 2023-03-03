Is the Ocean Protocol price setting up for a 25% decline?

- Ocean Protocol price has lost 9% of market value during the recent crypto selloff.
- An additional 25% fall towards $0.26 shows promise, but the larger technicals suggest the uptrend is still intact.
- Invalidation of the short-term bearish thesis could arise from a break above $0.43.
Ocean Protocol price (OCEAN) may be in the beginning stages of a significant counter-trend decline. Key levels have been defined to gauge the market's next potential move.
OCEAN price is setting up a downswing
Ocean Protocol price is down 9% on the day as the entire crypto market has witnessed a violent selloff. The move south was catalyzed by a rejection from the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) during the London session on March 3.
OCEAN price currently auctions at $0.36. Still, the scalable blockchain token remains 129% above the yearly opening price. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the January 1 opening price at $0.16 and the year-to-date high at $0.58 shows the current selloff as just a 38.2% correction of the winter rally. OCEAN's failure to hold support above the barrier now creates potential for a decline as low as the 61.8% FIB level near $0.26. The bearish scenario would result in a 25% decrease from OCEAN's current market value.
OCEAN/USDT 1-Day Chart
While the recent downswing shows promise, there is always potential for a market reversal. Traders should remember that OCEAN breached overbought conditions on the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI), a display of bullish strength unmatched amongst its cryptocurrency peers. Therefore, the winter rally May solely be taking a cool-down period by retracing towards the 61.8% level near $0.26 before creating the next leg up.
The earliest evidence to suggest the correction is over will be a breach above the previous swing high at $0.43. if the breach occurs, the bulls could re-route toward the year-to-date high near $0.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ripple setting the stage for a win against the SEC: What to expect from XRP price?
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer expects the payment giant’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border settlement firm. Ripple is gearing up to assist central banks across 20 countries in their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout.
Cronos Price Prediction: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty
Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.
Cardano price to rebound from fresh monthly low as 2023 rally unwinds further
Cardano (ADA) price sees bulls leaving the scene as ADA tanks on Friday morning. Although US equities were able to trigger a turnaround and close Thursday off with a net gain, someone in Asia clearly did not get the memo.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.