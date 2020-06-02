Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Neo Price Analysis: NEO/USD bulls aim to conquer the $13 psychological level, but bearish correction may be around the corner

  • NEO/USD bulls have pushed the price above the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that it’s presently overvalued.
  • The RSI indicator and William’s %R are both trending inside the overbought zone.

NEO/USD daily chart

NEO/USD went up from $12.45 to $12.72 in the early hours of Tuesday as the bulls stayed in control for the second straight day. The price has jumped above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it’s presently overvalued. Both the RSI indicator and William’s %R are trending inside the overbought zone, so a bearish correction is around the corner. 

Support and Resistance

NEO/USD faces stiff resistance at $13.64 and $14.21. On the downside, healthy resistance lies at  $12.15, $11, SMA 20, SMA 200 and SMA 50.

Key levels

NEO/USD

Overview
Today last price 12.716
Today Daily Change 0.26880
Today Daily Change % 2.16
Today daily open 12.4472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.2994
Daily SMA50 9.2837
Daily SMA100 8.86294
Daily SMA200 9.76411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.703
Previous Daily Low 10.878
Previous Weekly High 10.496
Previous Weekly Low 9.5425
Previous Monthly High 12.31
Previous Monthly Low 8.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.00585
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.57515
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.3158
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.1844
Daily Pivot Point S3 9.4908
Daily Pivot Point R1 13.1408
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.8344
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.9658

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

