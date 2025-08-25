- Dogecoin nears the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at a potential breakout.
- Shiba Inu slips to the 50-day EMA, struggling to retain the 8% gains from Friday.
- Pepe consolidates as two crucial moving averages hint at a Death Cross pattern.
Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are under pressure following a weekend pullback. Capital outflows from the derivatives market deplete the open interest of meme coins, reflecting a shift to risk-off sentiment.
Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE slips
Open Interest (OI) refers to the value of all active futures and options contracts of a cryptocurrency. A decline in OI translates to investors withdrawing capital as uncertainty increases.
CoinGlass data shows the open interests of the dog-themed coins DOGE and SHIB are down by over 2%, holding at $3.58 billion and $182.98 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the frog-themed meme coin, Pepe’s OI, is down by over 7%, standing at $596.26 million.
Open interests. Source: Coinglass
This sharp outflow of funds from the meme coins’ derivatives signals a risk-off sentiment among investors, opting for a wait-and-see approach.
Dogecoin is at risk of a triangle pattern meltdown
Dogecoin edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, extending the downtrend for the third consecutive day. The largest meme coin by market capitalization, with a value of $35.00 billion, is currently undergoing a downcycle within a symmetrical triangle pattern, as shown on the daily chart (shared below).
Dogecoin eyes the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2182, slightly above the triangle pattern’s lower boundary. A potential decisive close below this boundary line at $0.2115, close to the 200-day EMA, would mark a bearish outcome, potentially extending the decline to $0.1909, as seen on August 2.
The momentum indicators remain neutral as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line move flat with mixed signals on the daily chart. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 51 on the same chart, indicating a downside move towards the midpoint line.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
Optimistically, a potential close above the $0.2407 level would increase the upside breakout chances of the triangle pattern. This could result in an uptrend stretching to the $0.2848 level, last tested on July 21.
Shiba Inu eyes further losses
Shiba Inu slips below the 50-day EMA with an intraday pullback of over 1% so far on the day, extending the 2.26% loss from Sunday. SHIB has lost over 50% of the gains from Saturday, targeting a local support trendline near the $0.00001200 round figure.
The momentum indicators suggest a shift to neutral levels as the MACD and its signal line converge, potentially leading to a crossover that could reinstate a declining trend. Additionally, the RSI at 48 slopes downwards below the halfway line, suggesting a decrease in buying pressure.
SHIB/USDT daily price chart.
Still, a potential bounce back above the 50-day EMA at $0.00001300 could rebound SHIB towards the 200-day EMA at $0.00001409.
Pepe risks losing a crucial psychological level
Similar to DOGE and SHIB, Pepe edges lower for the third consecutive day by over 1% at press time on Monday. The declining trend increases the chances of a Death Cross pattern between the 50- and 200-day EMAs.
PEPE targets the $0.00000986 level, putting the $0.00001000 psychological level at risk. A clean push below this level could test the $0.00000900 support zone, marked by a green band on the daily chart (shared below).
The RSI reads 45 on the same chart, indicating a downward trend as selling pressure increases. It also indicates that there is room for further correction before reaching oversold conditions.
The MACD indicator displays the merged average lines moving flat in the negative territory, reflecting a rising bearish influence.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, if PEPE rebounds to cross above the 200-day EMA at $0.00001117, the bulls could challenge the $0.00001266 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases
Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds
Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of recovery after rebounding from a crucial support level last week. This price optimism is further supported by rising Open Interest and stablecoin market capitalization, pointing toward improving market sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Crypto market liquidations cross $650M: Ethena, Lido, Pump.fun lead losses
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.