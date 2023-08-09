Share:

The past few weeks have seen the emergence and downfall of many random tokens.

This shows that investors are trying other alternatives to Cardano, Polygon, Solana, etc.

Shiba Inu price has shot up by more than 8% in the past 24 hours but is susceptible to a decline due to a rising potential for profit taking.

The crypto market goes through different phases, which include the rise and fall of different categories of tokens, and currently, that is the situation with meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe. While a full-blown meme market rally is pending, the consistent rise in the former of the two tokens does suggest potential corrections on the way.

Shiba Inu price finds interest

Shiba Inu price rallied alongside Pepe to tear through a key barrier appearing in the form of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Sustaining above this level is an entirely different subject since the crypto market is susceptible to shift from being interested in meme coins to some other category of tokens.

SHIB/USD 1-day chart

Over the past few months, this switch in trend has been rather common, with meme coins, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens, and layer-2 (L2) tokens being the center of attention. At one point, random tokens such as SUI and the recently rug-pulled project, BALD, also rallied to note immense gains.

This shows that retail investors are currently transfixed on investing in alternatives to the existing bunch of top altcoins such as Cardano, Solana, XRP, etc. Since the long-due alt season has been delayed time and again, it seems like the window for other assets’ profits has opened up.

However, in the case of Shiba Inu, price decline may not be too far away. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio depicts that potential reversal is on the way. The indicator, which measures the profits and losses of investors, recently hit the “danger zone” above 17%.

Shiba Inu MVRV ratio

This area is synonymous with profit-taking, which is generally followed by corrections. If SHIB faces a similar situation, it is most likely set to lose the support of the 200-day EMA and slip below $0.0000090.

