- Among the top 50 cryptocurrencies, Cardano, Polygon and Arbitrum holders have emerged as some of the biggest losers.
- Each of these tokens has nearly noted a new year-to-date low following the recent crash, resulting in more than 95% of the investors facing a loss.
- The crypto market has been observing some caution from institutional investors as well, who pulled their investments despite observing inflows earlier in the month.
The crypto market is currently in the hands of the bears as the altcoins, along with Bitcoin, are all facing a decline. Investors are suffering losses across the market, but the ones noting the most amount of lost gains are the ones that put their money and faith in Cardano, Polygon and Arbitrum.
Cardano, Polygon and Arbitrum holders see red
The drawdown observed in the past three weeks has resulted in many altcoins falling to their lowest point year to date. Some came close to registering a new 2023 low but managed to slow down before it could happen. Regardless, profits have been wiped clean for most of the investors, with the holders of Cardano, Polygon and Arbitrum taking the biggest hit.
Since most of the addresses holding ADA, MATIC and ARB bought their supply above the trading price, they are currently facing losses. The only problem is that such addresses make up more than 95% of all investors holding some amount of tokens in their wallets.
当某一山寨的链上持有者被套比例超过90%，是周期底部的机遇？亦或是无尽的终结。— CryptoChan (@0xCryptoChan) August 23, 2023
数据来源：@intotheblock pic.twitter.com/5aIWriadRL
Now, historically, crashes have been followed by either a period of sideways movement during which the market cools down. Or investors tend to accumulate, resulting in quick recovery. Another outcome is that the market crashes further, and the losses extend due to an increase in skepticism and fear, leading investors to offset their losses by selling their holdings.
In the case of MATIC, the chance of accumulation at the hands of investors is more likely over further selling. Investors holding ARB and ADA can, however, expect further drawdown as the Market Value to Realized Ratio (MVRV) ratio is yet to reach the opportunity zone. This area is set below a certain point, which historically has led to recovery as investors tend to halt selling and begin accumulating to make the most once recovery begins.
Polygon’s MVRV ratio is already sitting in the opportunity zone below 13%, making it susceptible to a bounce back.
Polygon MVRV ratio
Institutional investors pull back
Nevertheless, since the market is vulnerable to a decline, retail investors might hold back. As is, institutional investors are already pulling their money out, evinced by the $55 million outflows from digital asset products. The week ending August 18 noted skepticism in institutional investors after ending the bearish streak the previous week.
Institutional investors’ holdings
Put simply, the entire market still remains vulnerable to a decline, but of the three biggest loss-bearing assets, Polygon investors have a better shot at recovery. Cardano and Arbitrum holders should still remain cautious.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: Scenarios for Bitcoin
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.
99% of AVAX holders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock
Avalanche price has dropped from its mid-July peak of $15.94 to $10.19 at the time of writing. The decline in the token of the smart contract platform can be attributed to the upcoming token unlock event and a massive drop in the percentage of AVAX holders sitting on unrealized profits.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023. An address associated with a crypto VC accumulated $5.71 million in OP tokens on Binance over the past 24 hours.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.