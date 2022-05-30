Lucky Block (LBLOCK)’s highly-anticipated $1 million jackpot is only a few hours away. At press time, the LBLOCK jackpot and NFT winner will be announced in 35 hours, according to data from the network’s website.
Apart from the $1 million jackpot up for grabs, Lucky Block is also giving away another $1 million in its NFT draw alongside a Lamborghini Aventador, priced at over $400,000. The daily main prize draws will begin on June 6.
Participants in the lottery continue to flood the network by purchasing the network’s native token LBLOCK and its Platinum Rollers NFT to stand a chance to win. Holding either the token or the NFT is your ‘ticket’ for the draw, making this a multidimensional income-making endeavor. That said, the time to stock up on tickets (LBLOCK token and Lucky Block NFTs) is now.
Interestingly, holders of Lucky Block’s NFTs have twice the chances of winning the jackpot, considering the limited circulating supply of NFTs. Also, NFT holders are automatically awarded free entry for life into the daily draw. For those who haven’t already purchased a ticket and are interested in a rare opportunity to become a millionaire, the Lucky Block website provides detailed directions on how to partake in the jackpot.
Key Lucky Block Levels To Watch — May 30
Unsurprisingly, LBLOCK has recorded a notable rally on the eve of the jackpot draw. The play-to-earn cryptocurrency has jumped by over 25% in the last 24 hours.
LBLOCK 4-Hour Chart on TradingView
We expect to see more price rallies to the runup of the jackpot. That said, estimates suggest that LBLOCK could jump by 100%, double its price, before the end of the week. This would put LBLOCK back at the $0.0050 mark for the first time since early March. The potentials for profits in the coming weeks are even more exciting, and LBLOCK holders are set to smile to the bank in the near term.
Meanwhile, my resistance levels are at $0.0030, $0.0035, and $0.0040, and my support levels are at $0.0022, $0.0020, and $0.0018.
Total Market Capitalization: $1.27 trillion
Lucky Block Market Capitalization: $251.21 million
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price shows reasons to jump in early
The NFT-inspired token price could continue advancing as the technicals hint at a potential bottom. The ERC-20 governance and utility token may have printed a subtle bottoming pattern this weekend as the price has breached a parallel trend.
Polygon Networks' MATIC price presents a profitable opportunity
Polygon price may have printed a secure low. MATIC price hints at a rally in the coming days as the Polygon Network may have bottomed over the weekend. MATIC price is displaying reasons to believe in a 30% bull run in the coming days.
Dogecoin price is positioned for a charge back to $0.11
DOGE price displays evidence to support more uptrend price action. Dogecoin price has begun an uptrend move mentioned in last week’s thesis. The next target of $0.11 has newer investors allocating some of their portfolios to the notorious dog coin.
Solana price nears a bottom as passive income platforms resurface
Solana price has investors wondering if a secure low is in before investing in the Centralized Ethereum Killer. Solana price display thought-provoking price action amongst crypto enthusiasts. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach at $49.50.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.