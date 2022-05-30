Lucky Block (LBLOCK)’s highly-anticipated $1 million jackpot is only a few hours away. At press time, the LBLOCK jackpot and NFT winner will be announced in 35 hours, according to data from the network’s website.

Apart from the $1 million jackpot up for grabs, Lucky Block is also giving away another $1 million in its NFT draw alongside a Lamborghini Aventador, priced at over $400,000. The daily main prize draws will begin on June 6.

Participants in the lottery continue to flood the network by purchasing the network’s native token LBLOCK and its Platinum Rollers NFT to stand a chance to win. Holding either the token or the NFT is your ‘ticket’ for the draw, making this a multidimensional income-making endeavor. That said, the time to stock up on tickets (LBLOCK token and Lucky Block NFTs) is now.

Interestingly, holders of Lucky Block’s NFTs have twice the chances of winning the jackpot, considering the limited circulating supply of NFTs. Also, NFT holders are automatically awarded free entry for life into the daily draw. For those who haven’t already purchased a ticket and are interested in a rare opportunity to become a millionaire, the Lucky Block website provides detailed directions on how to partake in the jackpot.



Key Lucky Block Levels To Watch — May 30

Unsurprisingly, LBLOCK has recorded a notable rally on the eve of the jackpot draw. The play-to-earn cryptocurrency has jumped by over 25% in the last 24 hours.





LBLOCK 4-Hour Chart on TradingView

We expect to see more price rallies to the runup of the jackpot. That said, estimates suggest that LBLOCK could jump by 100%, double its price, before the end of the week. This would put LBLOCK back at the $0.0050 mark for the first time since early March. The potentials for profits in the coming weeks are even more exciting, and LBLOCK holders are set to smile to the bank in the near term.

Meanwhile, my resistance levels are at $0.0030, $0.0035, and $0.0040, and my support levels are at $0.0022, $0.0020, and $0.0018.

Total Market Capitalization: $1.27 trillion

Lucky Block Market Capitalization: $251.21 million

