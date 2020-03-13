Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD is positioned for a recovery after a massive sell-off

- Litecoin has lost nearly 30% moving in sync with the market.
- LTC/USD is poised for a technical recovery towards at least $34.00.
Litecoin, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $2 billion, has lost nearly 30% of its value in the recent 24 hours moving in sync with the market. LTC/USD hit the intraday low at $25.00, which is the lowest level since December 2018. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $31.50.
Notably, Litecoin's average daily transactions jumped above $7 billion, which is more than three times its market capitalization.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the long-term charts, LTC/USD shows some signals of an upcoming reversal. Weekly RSI still points downwards, however, it is already close to the overbought territory. Meanwhile, daily RSI has reversed to the North. Also, the LTC still stays outside the Bollinger Band, which is also a bullish signal as price tends to return to the average. Thus, the initial bullish target is located at $34.16, this is the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the recovery may be extended towards psychological $40.00.
LTC/USD daily chart
On the intraday charts, LTC bulls may face resistance on approach to $33.00. This area is reinforced by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band. However, a stronger hurdle comes at $36.00 as this level stopped the recovery after the first collapse on Thursday. We will need to see a sustainable move above this line for the upside to gain traction towards the above-mentioned psychological $40.0 and 41.00 with SMA50 1-hour located above this area.
LTC/USD 1-hour
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
