- Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 3.10% in the session on Wednesday.
- LTC/USD bulls giving up ground after two straight days in the green.
- A critical range breakout is nearing, but the price could still very much go either way.
LTC/USD daily chart
A bearish flag structure is viewable via the daily chart, which if capitalized on by the bears, will spark another round of selling.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Price action via the 60-minute chart view has breached a near-term critical trend line of support. It can now be seen consolidating within a bearish flag structure, at risk of breach south.
Spot rate: 39.06
Relative change: -3.10%
High: 41.15
Low: 38.22
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.1038
|Today Daily Change
|-1.5998
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.93
|Today daily open
|40.7036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.9278
|Daily SMA50
|59.8865
|Daily SMA100
|55.0361
|Daily SMA200
|56.0743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.0418
|Previous Daily Low
|38.397
|Previous Weekly High
|43.9228
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.277
|Previous Monthly High
|84.4232
|Previous Monthly Low
|56.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.0315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.4073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.0532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.4027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.4084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.6979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.6922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.3426
