- Irish lawmakers are introducing laws targeted at fighting illicit cryptocurrency activities.
- The law will bring cryptocurrency business under the purview of govt agencies.
Ireland’s cabinet will soon introduce new anti-money laundering (AML) laws, according to the Irish Examiner. The legislation will reportedly focus on the usage of digital assets in criminal financial activities such as terrorist financing and money laundering.
The bill in question will bring cryptocurrency businesses under the purview of government agencies under the EU's fifth anti-money laundering directive (AMLD-5). According to the report, a specific focus will be on wallets and exchange platforms.
The new laws could pose further difficulties for cryptocurrency market participants in the country, especially with respect to the cost of compliance. Commercial banks in Ireland have previously been accused of refusing services to cryptocurrency businesses.
This move by Ireland appears to be a common theme across Europe, especially with several member states adopting the AMLD5. Back in December, the EU had issued an ultimatum to cryptocurrency companies in Europe to adapt their operations to fit in with the new rules.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and gold correlation hits record high as billions wiped off in fresh crypto selloffs
BTC/USD is exploring levels closer to $11,000 following a consistent downtrend from highs traded on Monday at $12,084. An intraday low has been traded at $11,223 but BTC/USD is exchanging hands at $11,289.
XRP/USD keeps trending in downward channel formation as price drops below $0.27
XRP/USD bears stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price continued trending in a downward channel formation. So far this Wednesday, the price has dropped from $0.2828 $0.2788.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD downtrend holds as $350 calls profusely
Ethereum has continued to explore the downside since the rejection from the new yearly high at $415 on August 2. The immediate reversal tested support at $325. However, Ether recovered in a reflex motion settling shortly ...
BCH/USD consistent lower high pattern could refresh $260 support
Bitcoin Cash has continued to record lower highs following the rejection the bulls suffered at the beginning of August, close to $340. A descending trendline has remained intact for the second week in a row as well.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.