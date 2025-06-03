- Binance US has announced an upcoming Hyperliquid token listing in the spot market.
- The derivatives data shows a record-high surge in open interest, flashing increasing bullish interest.
- HYPE’s technical outlook suggests the possibility of forging a new all-time high .
Hyperliquid (HYPE) edges lower by over 1% at press time on Tuesday after a 6.73% rise on Monday. The bullish trend anticipation in Hyperliquid’s derivatives market grows as its Open Interest (OI) surges to an all-time high after Binance US announces the HYPE spot trading feature coming soon. The technical outlook supports the prolonged bull run thesis, potentially reaching a new all-time high.
HYPE to list on Binance US spot market
In a recent tweet, the US arm of Binance has announced an upcoming spot listing for Hyperliquid’s HYPE token. At the time of writing, Binance offers HYPE perpetual future trading, holding an Open Interest of $17.32M on the platform alone.
The $HYPE is real.— Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) June 2, 2025
Spot trading for @HyperliquidX is coming soon to https://t.co/AZwoBOh0gq. Follow us to get notified when our new listing goes live. pic.twitter.com/CrpenFv2uh
With the 24-hour spot trading volume of Binance at $14.94 billion and $65 billion in derivatives trading volume, Binance is the largest Centralized Crypto Exchange (CEX). A spot listing on Binance US will bring additional volume exposure to Hyperliquid, hinting at potential listing gains.
HYPE open interest hits all-time high
CoinGlass data shows HYPE OI reaching a record high at $1.43 billion, a surge of $140 million in the last 24 hours. Typically, rising OI relates to additional funds entering the market to boost buying pressure, which could prolong Hyperliquid’s recovery.
HYPE Futures Open Interest (USD). Source: Coinglass
An additional signal supporting the bullish thesis is the spike in OI-weighted funding rate to 0.0368%. A rising positive funding rate relates to increased fees on buyers to align the derivatives market price, which is rising due to increased bullish activity, with the spot market price.
HYPE OI-Weighted Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass
Hyperliquid targets a bullish pattern breakout
Hyperliquid witnessed a 63% rally in May, reaching an all-time high at $40 before retracing to $30. HYPE has surged over 9% so far in June, bouncing off a support trendline formed by the lows on April 28, 30, May 6, 20, and 31.
The price action reveals the possibility of a rounding bottom formation with the $39 level acting as the neckline. However, the recovery in altcoin faces a block to extend the reversal rally beyond $36.
If HYPE manages to sustain an uptrend, crossing above the $39 neckline, the pattern breakout signals 27% upside to almost $50, calculated by adding the pattern’s depth to the breakout point.
The momentum indicators flash a surge in bullish momentum: The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) reveals a bullish crossover with its signal line, rising above the center line. Further up, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 points rising from the oversold boundary signals a sharp surge in buying pressure.
HYPE/USDT 4-hour price chart. Source: Tradingview
However, if HYPE reverses, it could extend a decline to the $31.26 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.