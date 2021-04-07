How good are Bitcoin (BTC) and Polkadot's (DOT) chances to grow like XRP?

The market keeps booming as almost all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Bitcoin (BTC) is the only exception to the rule, going down by almost 1%.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the only falling coin on our list. The rate of the chief crypto has declined by 1% since yesterday.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $60,000 that confirms bears' power.
In this case, there is a good chance of seeing a test of the MA 200 that refers to the mark around $55,900.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,450 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the top gainer today. The rate of the coin has reached the vital level of $1.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP has followed our recent scenario and reached the $1 mark. At the moment, one might expect a consolidation in the range of $0.95-$1 to keep the rise going.
XRP is trading at $0.9372 at press time.
DOT/USD
The rate of Polkadot (DOT) is unchanged since yesterday, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment.
DOT/USD chart by TradingView
Despite today's fall, Polkadot (DOT) remains bullish as it keeps trading within the rising channel. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that buyers have the chance to attach the $50 mark soon.
DOT is trading at $42.89 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Projection: Stellar rally may extend another 34%
XLM price closed the week beginning March 22 with a hammer pattern, setting the backdrop for a surge in price. Stellar climbed almost 8% the following week, and it is up 25% this week at the time of writing.
Vechain price targets 50% upside in the coming weeks
Vechain price has already climbed 22%, and momentum shows no signs of waning. The breakout above the 3.618 Fibonacci extension of the 2018-2020 bear market at $0.097 is a relief for the bullish speculators after failed attempts in the last 3 week.
Chiliz needs a catalyst to unlock price from downward drift
Chiliz (CHZ) price has been trading in a loose descending channel since mid-March with a complete evaporation of volume on the daily chart. It demonstrates that buyers do not exist and sellers are crawling to the exits.
Binance Coin primed to consolidate after 45% upswing
Binance Coin price is printing new all-time highs today, carrying on the impressive rally of 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 30. The advance’s strength has already lifted BNB close to the measured move target of $418.30.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.