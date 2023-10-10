- Sophisticated scam has hit a trader @yyctrader1, resulting in loss of his 22 ETH portfolio.
- Stolen funds have been reportedly transferred from Friend.tech wallet to Ethereum via Orbiter.
- Some of the loot has been deposited into Binance, with the trader seeking assistance from the exchange.
A cryptocurrency trader with username @yyctrader1 recently fell victim to a sophisticated phishing scam, resulting in the loss of his entire 22 ETH portfolio. The scam was first reported by PeckShieldAlert, which revealed that @yyctrader1's Friend.tech wallet was compromised.
Friend.tech scammer transferred funds from Base
A Friend.tech wallet containing 22 ETH, which comes to a market value of over $34,800, was compromised after a trader fell victim to a scammer. The perpetrator has reportedly transferred the stolen funds from Base to Ethereum using a platform called Orbiter. Some of the ill-gotten gains has also been deposited into cryptocurrency exchange Binance, PeckShieldAlert said.
@yyctrader1 said on X, "My 22 ETH portfolio was nuked to 0." The trader went on to describe how he was lured into the scam unfolded by a hacker pretending to be from FriendMEX.
As per his account, they shared common servers, which seemed to create a sense of trust. A few hours after the initial contact, a 'colleague' of the scammers reached out, expressing interest in having a call with @yyctrader1.
"During the call, they got me to click on a link to check out their product," @yyctrader1 admitted.
My friendtech wallet was compromised through an elaborate phishing scam and my 22 ETH portfolio was nuked to 0— yyctradΞr (@yyctrader1) October 10, 2023
They just bridged my ETH using Orbiter, and some has just been deposited to @binance https://t.co/dKIgKLPGophttps://t.co/ZJVSdW0AHW pic.twitter.com/zgz9T2LvLW
The scammers maintained a friendly demeanor during the conversation, with one of them having an Asian accent and the other sounding American. They even went so far as to schedule a follow-up call for the next day, the trader said. Immediately after concluding the call, the scammers started transferring of ETH out of @yyctrader1's wallet.
@yyctrader1 has reached out to Binance for assistance as per his X account.
