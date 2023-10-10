Share:

Sophisticated scam has hit a trader @yyctrader1, resulting in loss of his 22 ETH portfolio.

Stolen funds have been reportedly transferred from Friend.tech wallet to Ethereum via Orbiter.

Some of the loot has been deposited into Binance, with the trader seeking assistance from the exchange.

A cryptocurrency trader with username @yyctrader1 recently fell victim to a sophisticated phishing scam, resulting in the loss of his entire 22 ETH portfolio. The scam was first reported by PeckShieldAlert, which revealed that @yyctrader1's Friend.tech wallet was compromised.

Friend.tech scammer transferred funds from Base

A Friend.tech wallet containing 22 ETH, which comes to a market value of over $34,800, was compromised after a trader fell victim to a scammer. The perpetrator has reportedly transferred the stolen funds from Base to Ethereum using a platform called Orbiter. Some of the ill-gotten gains has also been deposited into cryptocurrency exchange Binance, PeckShieldAlert said.

@yyctrader1 said on X, "My 22 ETH portfolio was nuked to 0." The trader went on to describe how he was lured into the scam unfolded by a hacker pretending to be from FriendMEX.

As per his account, they shared common servers, which seemed to create a sense of trust. A few hours after the initial contact, a 'colleague' of the scammers reached out, expressing interest in having a call with @yyctrader1.

"During the call, they got me to click on a link to check out their product," @yyctrader1 admitted.

My friendtech wallet was compromised through an elaborate phishing scam and my 22 ETH portfolio was nuked to 0



They just bridged my ETH using Orbiter, and some has just been deposited to @binance https://t.co/dKIgKLPGophttps://t.co/ZJVSdW0AHW pic.twitter.com/zgz9T2LvLW — yyctradΞr (@yyctrader1) October 10, 2023

The scammers maintained a friendly demeanor during the conversation, with one of them having an Asian accent and the other sounding American. They even went so far as to schedule a follow-up call for the next day, the trader said. Immediately after concluding the call, the scammers started transferring of ETH out of @yyctrader1's wallet.

@yyctrader1 has reached out to Binance for assistance as per his X account.



