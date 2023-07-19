- Societe Generale was designated a digital asset service provider (DASP) by the AMF on Tuesday.
- The license enables the country's third-largest bank's crypto unit, Forge, to act as a custodian as well as enable the purchase, sale and trading of digital assets.
- Institutional inflows from Europe have not been great year-to-date, with France making very little contribution despite having 3.8 million users.
Europe marked a milestone earlier this year after successfully approving the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill, becoming the first major instance of crypto adoption in the world. In line with this, France this week issued its first crypto license, furthering the embrace of crypto and digital assets by financial institutions.
Societe Generale receives France's first crypto license
French bank Societe Generale became the first mainstream financial institution to be issued a crypto service provider license in France. The bank's crypto unit Forge was designated as a digital asset service provider (DASP) by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) this Tuesday.
Societe Generale Forge crypto license
After obtaining the license, Forge will be able to act as a custodian for crypto assets in the country. The license also allows the country's third-largest bank's crypto unit to fulfill the institutional clients' needs for digital assets. This includes the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies as well as the trading of digital assets.
Announcing the issuing of license, Societe Generale Forge stated,
"As the first DASP-licensed company, SG-FORGE anticipates the implementation of the European MiCA regulation, which aims to regulate and secure the crypto-asset market at European Union level by 2024.
Receiving a full license has been mandated under the MiCA rules, and all crypto service providers must ensure the same is achieved by them by January 2025. Only then these companies will be allowed to operate in the European Union countries.
While institutional crypto adoption has been growing at a rapid pace in the world, Europe is still catching up with the leader United States. Digital asset products in the week ending July 14 observed institutional inflows of $137 million across the world, out of which the US alone was responsible for $109 million.
Institutional inflows by country
In fact, year to date, European countries have seen a total institutional inflow of $232 million, out of which France only contributed about $1 million. This is despite the fact that the country has over 3.8 million crypto users, representing nearly 6% of the entire population.
Thus, with MiCA, more companies would likely be motivated to obtain a license, in return, improving the crypto landscape in the country.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin whales pour $55 million in LTC accumulation less than 15 days from the halving
Litecoin is inching closer to its highly anticipated halving event. According to the Nicehash countdown timer, LTC’s block reward halving is less than 15 days away. Halving is typically considered a bullish event for the altcoin.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has been on a downtrend for nearly four days. Currently, the meme coin is on stable grounds and anticipates a bounce that could extend to key hurdles.
Bitcoin price stays above $30,000; Cathie Wood assures increased confidence in BTC
Cathie Wood has reiterated support for Bitcoin, saying confidence in the flagship asset has increased. She calls Bitcoin an insurance policy basing her argument on the March bank collapses.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.