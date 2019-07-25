- One of the largest European airlines will unlock cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
- The company plans to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange.
Passengers of one of the biggest airlines in Europe will be able to pay for their tickets in Bitcoins, Norway’s media outlet Dagens Næringsliv (DN) reported recently.
The cryptocurrency payment option will be unlocked for customers living on the territory of Norway at this stage. The Airline will accept Bitcoin as well as some other digital coins.
However, the company takes it one step farther as it is also launching its proprietary cryptocurrency exchange, which will be called Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX). The company plans to bring it into operation in Norway in August and roll out in the neighboring countries during the coming months.
Also, Norwegian Air will build its reward program into the new exchange so that the passengers could earn points while trading on the exchange. The points can be used to get privileges and discounts on flying tickets.
“NBX’s customers are given the opportunity to earn cash points “on trades on the stock exchange, as well as on payments made through the payment solution NBX stock for the airline,” Stig A. Kjos-Mathisen, the head of the exchange, explained in the interview with DN.
Thus Norwegian Air will join the ranks of other large airlines including AirBaltic, Qantas, American Airlines and Lufthansa.
