Market picture
Bitcoin lost 0.5% on Tuesday but started Wednesday with a substantial gain, adding more than 1.3% to $16.8K. The current levels are one-week highs and send the price to the area above the 50-day moving average.
These are new signs that the prolonged sideways slide is ending, and one should be prepared for higher volatility, and this time it may be the altcoins that come to life first, not the first cryptocurrency.
Ethereum is adding over 3.5% since the start of the day, making a solid move above its 50-day moving average and testing the highs of the last three weeks. Here we see a large amplitude of gains, which increases the chances of a break of the downtrend. At the same time, traders with a more distant outlook would prefer to wait for confirmation in the form of a rewrite of the previous highs near $1350.
News background
Crypto-asset monitoring service PricePrediction predicted the bitcoin exchange rate in a month at $15,532, which is about 7% lower than the current value of BTC.
Last year was more of an ice age than a crypto winter, said Circle's head of strategic development Dante Disparte. However, he is optimistic: bankruptcies and industry clean-up could be a boon for the crypto market in the long run.
Despite the bear market, the level of fraud and hacks in the cryptocurrency industry will not diminish in the new year, according to CertiK, a blockchain security-focused analyst firm. Fraudulent schemes and techniques have been worked out, and the market is vulnerable.
Fourteen years ago, on January 3, 2009, a person (or group of people) under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto launched the leading bitcoin network by mining a genesis block of 50 BTC. The first transaction occurred on 12 January 2009 - Satoshi Nakamoto sent 10 BTC to Hal Finney.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Is 2023's first rally in works?
Bitcoin price shows a clear trend shift on a lower timeframe after its recent spike. Although this move does not confirm the start of an uptrend, Ethereum, Ripple and some altcoins are already flying high.
Ethereum price eyes a 13% drop to $1,050, will ETH bulls idle?
Ethereum price has been steadily consolidating in an upward trend, which, when considered alongside the bearish crash preceding it, suggests that this trend may continue. Therefore investors need to be cautious with ETH in the coming days.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Six months of downtrend with no end in sight
Ethereum Classic price continues to decline after several months of bearish force. Key levels have been identified to forecast ETC's next probable market move. Ethereum Classic price has been overwhelmingly bearish as the bears have produced six months of downtrend price action.
US regulators issue new statement warning banks about risks from crypto assets such as Bitcoin
FTX’s collapse was not only unexpected but also an unwanted event in the crypto space, Apart from significant losses, it also triggered the regulatory authorities to increase oversight.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.