Ethereum price today: $2,630
- Ethereum saw mixed sentiments on Thursday after hackers of crypto exchanges Coinbase and Cetus engaged in opposite ETH trading activity.
- While the Coinbase attacker dumped ETH, the Cetus hacker accumulated it.
- ETH could rally over 16% if it overcomes the resistance levels of a developing ascending triangle pattern on the 8-hour chart.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 5% on Thursday as lingering bullish sentiments from Bitcoin's (BTC) recent all-time high lifted the crypto market. Despite the recent gains, ETH faced mixed sentiment after hackers of crypto exchanges Coinbase and Cetus began leveraging it to swap stolen funds.
Ethereum continues to attract hackers
Ethereum is seeing mixed sentiments after two hackers engaged in opposite ETH trading activity within the past 24 hours.
The hacker who leveraged social engineering scams to steal over $300 million from Coinbase users exchanged 26,762 ETH for $68.25 million, according to data posted by on-chain wallet tracker Lookonchain.
However, the hacker of the Cetus decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity pool followed an opposite trajectory, converting the stolen funds to USDC and performing cross-chain transactions to buy ETH. The Cetus hacker has accumulated 21,938 ETH at an average price of $2,658 per ETH.
The hackers' activity marks the continuation of a trend where bad actors prefer to leverage ETH to swap stolen funds due to its high censorship resistance standards. For example, the crypto exchange Bybit hack in February saw hackers stealing nearly $1.6 billion worth of ETH.
https://x.com/WazzCrypto/status/1925610336016572683
The increased usage of ETH in such hackers' related transactions could negatively affect its perception, especially among traditional investors.
Meanwhile, US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a modest net inflow of $600,000 on Wednesday, per Farside Investors' data. As a result, the products have stretched their inflow streak to four consecutive days, with most of the buying activity coming from BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust, which has seen $83.6 million in inflows in the past three trading days.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes 16% rally following developing ascending triangle pattern
Ethereum saw $75.97 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions is $23.95 million and $52.03 million, respectively.
ETH has been consolidating after a bullish breakout between May 7 and 13, with its trading volume at moderate levels. The top altcoin is forming an ascending triangle on the 8-hour chart, which is a bullish continuation pattern.
If ETH leaps above the triangle's short-term resistance around $2,680 - $2,750, it could test the critical resistance near $2,850. A firm move above $2,850 could see ETH pull off a 16% rally to reclaim the $3,000 psychological and $3,250 key levels.
ETH/USDT 8-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) aligns with the bullish outlook as it is on the verge of crossing above its moving average line, while its histogram bars are about to flip positive. A strong crossover indicates a potential buy signal.
Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator is in the overbought region, indicating strong bullish momentum. However, such overbought conditions also strengthen the chances of a pullback.
If a pullback occurs at the horizontal line resistance levels, the ascending triangle's rising trendline and $2,530 level could provide short-term support. The 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) also serves as a dynamic support level below the triangle.
If ETH falls below these levels, it could extend the decline to test the support near the $2,260 - $2,100 range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin celebrates annual Pizza Day with a new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day with a banger. BTC made a new all-time high on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode. The OG cryptocurrency is trading above $110,000 for the first time ever.
XRP Price Forecast: Open Interest skyrockets as Volatility Shares to launch XRP futures ETF on NASDAQ
Ripple's (XRP) price accelerates the uptrend to around $2.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, propelled by improving sentiment in the broader crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC) rapidly rallied to new all-time highs at approximately $111,880.
The Graph aims to enable secure cross-chain GRT transfers with Chainlink’s CCIP
The Graph (GRT) plans to adopt the Chainlink (LINK) interoperability standard (CCIP) to enable GRT transfers across three ecosystems. A successful deployment of GRT bridges across Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Solana (SOL) will significantly expand its cross-chain functionality.
Top 3 Gainers Fartcoin, Dogwifhat, Popcat: Meme coins lead altcoins rally exploding alongside Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies broadly extend gains on Thursday, propelled by Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to new all-time highs at around $111,880. Meanwhile, altcoins continue to gain strength, with Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) sliding to approximately 63.84%, buoyed by significant rallies in meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Popcat (POPCAT).
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes near $103,000 amid trade optimism, rising institutional demand
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $103,000 when writing on Friday, after facing multiple rejections at the key $105,000 resistance level throughout the week.