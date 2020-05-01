  • Ethereum is 1.6% higher on the session but downside levels look vulnerable.
  • 202.50 is becoming an important support zone as a lower high has been made.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

There seems to have been a rejection, ETH/USD at the 225.00 level as the price has currently pulled away from best levels. Now the market has also printed a lower high. This means the support zone at the previous wave low of 202.50 has bigger importance as a break would make a lower high lower low formation. 

There are still some bullish signs as the price currently trades above the 200 simple moving average. The 55 exponential moving average however, is currently being tested. Looking at the volume, it seems that the market is not interested here. Lastly, the relative strength index indicator has moved into a negative zone under the 50 mid-line. The interesting thing is that there is still some space to move to the downside.

Ethereum looking soft

Additional levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 209.45
Today Daily Change 3.16
Today Daily Change % 1.53
Today daily open 206.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 180.14
Daily SMA50 154.26
Daily SMA100 187.52
Daily SMA200 172.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 227.37
Previous Daily Low 202.37
Previous Weekly High 194.46
Previous Weekly Low 166.66
Previous Monthly High 227.37
Previous Monthly Low 128.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 211.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 217.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 196.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 187.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 171.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 221.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 237.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 246.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

