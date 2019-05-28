Ethereum price analysis: SMA 200 turns bullish as price consolidates

ETH/USD’s price is currently consolidating following a bearish Tuesday. In the early hours of Wednesday, the price of ETH/USD went down from $271.65 to $268.85. Throughout Tuesday, ETH/USD has been trending from $267.50 to $273 as the bulls and the bears have been engaging in a tug-of-war. The bulls will find encouragement in the fact that the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) has turned bullish for the first time since June 2018.

