Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: Looking into the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily charts as bearish correction begins

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD had flown up from $152.85 to $172.58 this Thursday.
  • ETH/BTC lost momentum at the 0.0243 resistance level.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD faced a bearish start to the day following an overtly bullish Thursday. The price has gone down slightly from $172.58 to $171.69 and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 200 curve. This Thursday, ETH/USD broke past the SMA 50 during its ascent from $152.85 to $172.58. The Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following two straight red sessions.

ETH/BTC daily chart

ETH/BTC daily chart

ETH/BTC bounced off the red Ichimoku cloud and went up from 0.023 to 0.0243 this Thursday, breaking above the pennant structure, in the process. This breakout was an early indicator of the crypto market’s overall bullish movement this Thursday. Currently, tt looks like the bulls have run out of steam near the 0.0243 level as ETH/BTC has dropped a bit to 0.0242. The RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 67.27, next to the overbought zone.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 170.69
Today Daily Change -1.88
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 172.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.18
Daily SMA50 162.99
Daily SMA100 183.06
Daily SMA200 172.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 174.94
Previous Daily Low 148.3
Previous Weekly High 176.48
Previous Weekly Low 140.8
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 164.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 158.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 155.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 138.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 182.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 191.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 208.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Price movement restricted as BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels

Price movement restricted as BTC/USD sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels

The bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up from $7,112.85 to $7,119.48. As per the daily confluence detector, strong resistance lies at $7,200, which has ...

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD bulls look to break above the triangle formation

XRP/USD bulls look to break above the triangle formation

XRP/USD bulls retained control in the early hours of Friday as the price went up slightly from $0.1908 to $0.1910. This Thursday, the price flew up from $0.1807 to $0.1908 and broke above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 is also looking to ...

More Ripple News

Looking into the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily charts as bearish correction begins

Looking into the ETH/USD and ETH/BTC daily charts as bearish correction begins

ETH/USD faced a bearish start to the day following an overtly bullish Thursday. The price has gone down slightly from $172.58 to $171.69 and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line and the SMA 200 curve.

More Ethereum News

Tezos Price Analysis: Decent upside volume noted

Tezos Price Analysis: Decent upside volume noted

Tezos has pushed higher on Thursday as the whole crypto market received a boost. Looking at the 4-hour chart the price pushed through the psychological 2.00 level of the back of decent volume.

More Tezos News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location