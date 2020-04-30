Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay

- ETH/USD has retreated from the recent high amid technical correction.
- The long-term trend remains bullish as long as the price stays above $200.00.
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day. Despite the downside correction, ETH/USD is still one o the best-performing assets in the recent seven days out of top-10. Ethereum's market capitalization reached $24 billion, while its average daily trading volume is $28 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, ETH/USD jumped above the upper line of the Bollinger Band (currently at $218.20). This development usually implies that the asset is overbought and may be vulnerable to a short-term correction. The RSI on a daily chart confirms the overbought state of ETH, though there are no clear signs of reversal as of yet. ETH/USD.
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD has settled above the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, while the RSI has exited an overbought territory and shows signs of the bearish reversal. It means that the coin is less vulnerable to the deep correction and may enter a consolidation phase in the current range limited by $218-217 on the downside and $227 on the upside. If the lower border of the range gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards 1-hour SMA50 at $206 and psychological $200.00
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The pre-established script finally fulfilled, and the crypto market exploded yesterday on the upside a few days before the implementation of the "halving" event in Bitcoin’s mining reward system.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD starts the correction, $200.00 to keep bears at bay
Ethereum tested $227.36 during early Asian hours and retreated to $217.80 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% of gains on a day-to-day basis and 2% since the start of the day.
LTC/USD reclaims $50 as Bitcoin clears path to $10,000
Following the free-fall in March where Litecoin sunk to test support at $25, buyers have been keen on reversing the trend and pulling to levels achieved in February.
BCH/USD soars above $200-day SMA, is $300 within reach?
After closing Wednesday’s trading above $250, Bitcoin Cash extended the price action past $260 on Thursday during the Asian session. A breakout in tandem with Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $9,303 (April high) sent BCH above the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.