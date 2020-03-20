- ETH/USD retreats after a strong upside move.
- The support may be found as low as $134.00
ETH/USD jumped as high as $152.50 on Friday before retreating to $148.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 8% since the beginning of the day and nearly 23% on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market. The bullish sentiments helped the coin to settle above the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, however, the further upside may be limited at this stage, as the asset is deeply overbought at least on the intraday charts.
One-hour RSI is ready to reverse to the South. which means that the downside correction may be extended if the price fails to stay above $146.00. The next support comes at $134.00. This area has been limiting the sell-off since March 19. Once it is out of the way, the downside momentum is likely to gain traction with the next focus on a $125.50 support area reinforced by SMA50 and SMA200 on a 1-hour chart.
On the upside, the critical psychological barrier is located at $150.00. If it is sustainably broken, the upside may gain traction and bring the price towards the intraday high of $152.50. This area may slow down the recovery towards the critical long-term resistance created by SMA200 daily on approach to $177.50.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
