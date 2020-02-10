Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks like its turning higher again on the intraday charts

Ethereum is trading 2.5% lower as crypto sentiment turns sour on Monday.

Although the price is lower, the 30-minute charts are showing signs the price may turn.

ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart

Below is an intraday chart of ETH/USD and it seems like the price is turning higher.

The price is just moving toward the 222.63 resistance level, which may cause some stickiness.

Beyond that, on the upside, the trendline may also provide some resistance.

If either of those points hold as resistance, The support level at 216.08 could hold.

Additional Levels