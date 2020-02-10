Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks like its turning higher again on the intraday charts

- Ethereum is trading 2.5% lower as crypto sentiment turns sour on Monday.
- Although the price is lower, the 30-minute charts are showing signs the price may turn.
ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart
Below is an intraday chart of ETH/USD and it seems like the price is turning higher.
The price is just moving toward the 222.63 resistance level, which may cause some stickiness.
Beyond that, on the upside, the trendline may also provide some resistance.
If either of those points hold as resistance, The support level at 216.08 could hold.
Additional Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|222.62
|Today Daily Change
|-5.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.62
|Today daily open
|228.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|185.74
|Daily SMA50
|159.61
|Daily SMA100
|159.98
|Daily SMA200
|175.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|230.59
|Previous Daily Low
|222.99
|Previous Weekly High
|224.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.06
|Previous Monthly High
|186.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|125.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|227.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|225.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|224.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|219.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|216.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|231.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|234.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|239.4
