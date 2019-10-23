Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD lacks the momentum needed to break above downward trending line

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bearish momentum.

ETH/USD is on course of charting three bearish days in a row. This Tuesday, ETH/USD had dropped from $174.62 to $171.55 and has gone down further to $171.20 so far this Wednesday. The market has struggled to break above the downward trending line. Along with that, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves act as immediate market resistance. The hourly chart shows us that the price went up to $175.30 before it dropped to $171.20.

The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, indicating decreasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained selling momentum. Following this Tuesday’s bearish session, the Elliott Oscillator went back to being in the green.

