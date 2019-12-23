Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD has to break back above $140 for hope of a recovery

- Ethereum is trading in the green marginally by some 0.50% on Monday.
- ETH/USD must break and close back above the $140 price mark, for further upside.
The Ethereum price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory, seen with gains of some 0.50%, in the second half of the session. It is attempting to stabilize following the hard-hit of selling pressure, which was seen last week.
In terms of news flow; the Ethereum Foundation is continuing to work step by step on its Ethereum 2.0 release. The latest update covers its technical audit, extended testnet, and new block explorer. A Core Researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, Danny Ryan, detailed that Ethereum 2.0 is ready for the first technical audit of its Phase 0.
He noted that "white hackers" will be focused on the following:
Critical items such as Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, resource misuse attacks that could lead to unintended forks/adversarial chains, network related attacks, any attacks that impact funds, and more.
Technically, ETH/USD must break down a large barrier seen at the $140 mark, in order to gain further upside momentum. It was a strong prior acting area of support, however, bears managed to smash through this on 16 December.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
