- ETH/USD recovered small portion of weekly losses on Saturday.
- $400 aligns as critical resistance for Ethereum in short-term.
After losing 6.7% on Friday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) extended slide on Saturday and touched its lowest level in nine days at $379.50. Following that drop, the pair staged a rebound in the second half of the day and closed with a gain of nearly 2%. However, the pair failed to climb above $400 and started to erase Saturday's recovery gains. As of writing, the pair was down 1.65% on a daily basis at $389.10.
Ethereum technical outlook
Ethereum closed the second straight day below the 20-day SMA on Saturday and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is testing 50, suggesting that sellers are looking to remain in control of the price action.
On the downside, $365 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of late-July to mid-August uptrend) could be seen as the next important support ahead of $340 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and $325 (100-day SMA). Resistances, on the other hand, are located at $400 (psychological level/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), $405 (20-day SMA) and $420 (August 20, 21 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600. Investors waiting to buy low started to increase their positions leading to a gradual recovery.
XRP/USD consolidates below $0.30 as bulls face resistance at SMA 20
XRP/USD went up from $0.2899 to $0.2911 as the bulls entered the market following two consecutive bearish days. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed down considerably, which shows ...
Ethereum price slides below $400 again signaling a trend reversal
Ethereum just dropped below $400 again but only for a few seconds. It is now trading at $402 again but it's unclear if this bounce is just a pause before the real breakout below $400.
IOTA launches the first phase of its IOTA 1.5 upgrade
IOTA has released the first phase of the IOTA 1.5 upgrade on its mainnet. The upgrade aims to boost performance, usability and reliability of the network. The second phase of IOTA 1.5 is expected to release ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.