Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD erases more than 10% on Sunday, closes in on $200

- ETH/USD trades below 50-day SMA for the first time since January.
- Ethereum looks to post losses for the second straight week.
After rising above the $250 mark on Saturday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost its traction and erased more than 3% close the day at $237. With sellers taking control of the action in the cryptocurrency space on Sunday, the pair extended its slide and fell to its lowest level in a month at $203 before staging a technical rebound. As of writing, the pair was trading at $210, down nearly 10% on a daily basis.
Technical outlook
Ethereum fell below the 50-day SMA for the first time since early January and the RSI indicator on the daily chart is falling toward the 40 mark, showing the bearish momentum is intact. On the downside, $200 (psychological level/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the mid-January-mid-February rally) aligns as a critical support. With a daily close below that level, the pair could target $180 (100-day SMA/200-day SMA).
Near-term resistances, on the other hand, could be seen at $225 (50-day SMA), $235 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the mid-January-mid-February rally) and $240 (20-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
