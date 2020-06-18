Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line following bearish price action

ETH/USD bears remain in control for the second straight day as they aim for the $230 price level.

The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility.

The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bears remained in control of the market for the second straight day as the price dipped from $233.77 to $230.20. The price dropped below the upward trending line, while still hovering between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.

The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions, while William’s %R has dipped down from the neutral zone to -62.90, following the bearish price action.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD faces three strong resistance levels at $237.57, SMA 20 and $248.48. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $230, $220.85 and SMA 50.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 230.52 Today Daily Change -3.27 Today Daily Change % -1.40 Today daily open 233.79 Trends Daily SMA20 238.66 Daily SMA50 218.62 Daily SMA100 186.17 Daily SMA200 183.38 Levels Previous Daily High 237.21 Previous Daily Low 227.74 Previous Weekly High 250.41 Previous Weekly Low 225.52 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 231.36 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 233.59 Daily Pivot Point S1 228.61 Daily Pivot Point S2 223.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 219.14 Daily Pivot Point R1 238.09 Daily Pivot Point R2 242.39 Daily Pivot Point R3 247.56



