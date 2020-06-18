Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line following bearish price action

- ETH/USD bears remain in control for the second straight day as they aim for the $230 price level.
- The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bears remained in control of the market for the second straight day as the price dipped from $233.77 to $230.20. The price dropped below the upward trending line, while still hovering between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, which shows decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions, while William’s %R has dipped down from the neutral zone to -62.90, following the bearish price action.
Support and Resistance
ETH/USD faces three strong resistance levels at $237.57, SMA 20 and $248.48. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $230, $220.85 and SMA 50.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|230.52
|Today Daily Change
|-3.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|233.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|238.66
|Daily SMA50
|218.62
|Daily SMA100
|186.17
|Daily SMA200
|183.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|237.21
|Previous Daily Low
|227.74
|Previous Weekly High
|250.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|225.52
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|231.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|233.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|228.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|223.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|219.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|238.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|242.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|247.56
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks healthy support while all three are hampered by strong resistance
BTC/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $9,375 and $9,470. On the downside, there is a lack of healthy support holding the price up. $9,375 has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month 38.2% ...
Ripple XRP Price Analysis: Chart structure seems to be pointing to lower levels
XRP/USD is trading lower with the chart structure looking pretty bearish. There is a trendline that needs to break if the bears are to take charge but it is not the strongest as it has only two ...
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line following bearish price action
ETH/USD bears remained in control of the market for the second straight day as the price dipped from $233.77 to $230.20. The price dropped below the upward trending line, while still hovering between the SMA 20 and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: 43.50 looks like a strong support level
There is a head and shoulders pattern that has emerged on the hourly chart which could send the price lower. But stopping this there is also a stubborn support level at 43.50 which the bears need to crack.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.