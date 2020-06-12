Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls try to stage comeback but face resistance at SMA 20

ETH/USD bulls stepped back in after the price failed at the $250 level this Thursday.

The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum.

ETH/USD daily price chart

ETH/USD has gone through a bullish correction in the early hours of Friday, as the price went up from $230.15 to $232. This Thursday, the price got rejected at the $248.30 resistance level. The MACD shows increasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive red sessions.

Support and Resistance

The price faces immediate resistance at the SMA 20 curve. Above that, ETH/USD bulls face two more robust resistance levels at $240.30 and $248.30. On the downside, ETH/USD has three healthy support levels at $218.36, SMA 50 and $208

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 232.61 Today Daily Change 2.42 Today Daily Change % 1.05 Today daily open 230.19 Trends Daily SMA20 230.3 Daily SMA50 213.65 Daily SMA100 185.5 Daily SMA200 180.81 Levels Previous Daily High 250.38 Previous Daily Low 225.52 Previous Weekly High 253.48 Previous Weekly Low 224.48 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 235.02 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 240.88 Daily Pivot Point S1 220.34 Daily Pivot Point S2 210.5 Daily Pivot Point S3 195.48 Daily Pivot Point R1 245.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 260.23 Daily Pivot Point R3 270.07



