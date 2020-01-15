Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls have room to drive price back into $200 territory

- Ethereum price is trading in the red by -0.80% in the session on Wednesday.
- The bulls pressed for a big double-digit rally on Tuesday, breaking out of a bearish trend structure.
- In terms of upside targets, the door has been left open for a return into $200.
ETH/USD weekly chart
The current weekly candle is on course for its best performance since the week commencing 20 September. Bulls are running towards the fourth consecutive in the green.
ETH/USD daily chart
Price action since June 2019 had been stuck within the market structure of producing lower highs and lower lows. However, the bulls in the session of Tuesday broke above the prior lower high, effectively voiding the structure.
Spot rate: 164.33
Relative change: -0.85%
High: 171.67
Low: 143.50
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.38
|Today Daily Change
|-1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|165.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.24
|Daily SMA50
|139.84
|Daily SMA100
|159.21
|Daily SMA200
|187.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.43
|Previous Daily Low
|143.51
|Previous Weekly High
|147.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.2
|Previous Monthly High
|153.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|176.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|203.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
