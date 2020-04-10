Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears remain in full control as price falls below $160.

- Previously, ETH/USD had fallen from $173.42 to $169.91
- The SMA 200 act as immediate market resistance.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD failed to break above the SMA 200 curve as the price of the asset from $169.91 to $158.50. ETH/USD was hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it was overpriced, before dropping back down into the Band. The SMA 200 is on course to cross over the SMA 50 and chart the heavily bearish death cross pattern. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum while the RSI has dipped from 60.38 to 50.94.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
