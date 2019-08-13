Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bears negate the gains made by bulls on Sunday

- ETH/USD fell from $211.50 to $206.85 this Tuesday.
- Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum.
ETH/USD had two strong bearish days in a row this Tuesday. Over the day, the price fell from $211.50 to $206.75. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price initially plunged to $209.25 before the bulls stepped back in and took it back up to $211. However, this was when the price plummeted and fell to $205. The price since corrected itself around $206.75.
Over the last two days, the price fell from $216.50 to $206.85. In the process, the bears have negated the gains they made this Sunday, wherein the price went up from $206.25 to $216.50.
ETH/USD daily chart
The price is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and below the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. SMA 20 works as an immediate market resistance. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliot oscillator shows that four sessions out the last five are bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
