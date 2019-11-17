ETH bulls engineered a recovery above the critical resistance area.

The upside momentum has faded away so far.

Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $177.o5 and hit $184.33 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $183.77, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Sunday.

Ethereum's technical picture

On the intraday charts, ETH/USD has moved above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour (currently at $181.20) and attempted a breakthrough above SMA100 1-hour at $183.54; however, the bulls failed to keep up with the upside momentum. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the recovery to gain traction. Once it happens, the next resistance of $185.00 will come into focus. This psychological barrier is strengthened by SMA200 1-hour located on approach.

On the downside, keep an eye on the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $182.30 and the above-mentioned SMA50 1-hour at $181.20. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $180.00 and the recent low of $177.05.

ETH/USD, 1-hour chart