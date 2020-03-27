- ETH/USD trades just over 1% lower on Friday as mixed sentiment grips the crypto market.
- The price has broken out of the chart pattern and looks to be heading to higher levels.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum has been in a sideways pattern since 13th March 2020. This is the phase after the fall from 290.00 to 90.00 which saw the pair lose $200.00 per coin. Since then the price has been making higher lows but failed to break the high of 154.00 marked by the red line on the chart. First, the price needs to take out the green resistance line of 141.82.
Looking slightly closer at the chart now, the price is trading above the 200 and 55 moving averages. The MACD indicator has just turned positive as the histogram has turned from red to green. The wave high break of 142.50 would be a big coup for the bulls especially if the breaks happens with high volume.
Additional levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.45
|Today Daily Change
|-1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|138.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.46
|Daily SMA50
|205.89
|Daily SMA100
|179.04
|Daily SMA200
|176.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.93
|Previous Daily Low
|133.48
|Previous Weekly High
|153.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.73
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD will not hit $8,000 unless it falls to $5,000 first
Bitcoin price attempt to climb the ladder above $7,000 was met by increased selling activities in the zone between $6,800 - $6,900. This left the psychological zone at $7,000 untested, however, the area remains critical to Bitcoin price near term trend.
NEO/USD struggles to settle above $7.00 as the upside momentum fades away
NEO, now the 2nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $492 million, is hovering around psychological $7.00. The coin has gained over 2% on a day-to-day basis, however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD has to decide where from here
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15 billion, the tested area above $142.00 before retreating to the current levels.
XRP/USD vulnerable to downside correction
Ripple (XRP) has been the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 in recent 24 hours, The coin tested $0.1800 during late Thursday hours and managed to settle above $0.1700 on Friday. Ripple's total market capitalization is registered at $7.5 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.