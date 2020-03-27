  • ETH/USD trades just over 1% lower on Friday as mixed sentiment grips the crypto market.
  • The price has broken out of the chart pattern and looks to be heading to higher levels.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum has been in a sideways pattern since 13th March 2020. This is the phase after the fall from 290.00 to 90.00 which saw the pair lose $200.00 per coin. Since then the price has been making higher lows but failed to break the high of 154.00 marked by the red line on the chart. First, the price needs to take out the green resistance line of 141.82.

Looking slightly closer at the chart now, the price is trading above the 200 and 55 moving averages. The MACD indicator has just turned positive as the histogram has turned from red to green. The wave high break of 142.50 would be a big coup for the bulls especially if the breaks happens with high volume. 

Ethereum Triangle Pattern

Additional levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 137.45
Today Daily Change -1.34
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 138.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 147.46
Daily SMA50 205.89
Daily SMA100 179.04
Daily SMA200 176.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.93
Previous Daily Low 133.48
Previous Weekly High 153.32
Previous Weekly Low 100.73
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 141.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 147.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

