- The number of ETH wallets surpassed 100 million, which is a bullish signal.
- On the intraday charts, ETH/USD is locked in a tight range,
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.50, down 1.25% since the beginning of the day and mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $27 billion has been range-bound recently after a failed attempt to clear $250.00
Big rally ahead
The number of wallets on Ethereum blockchain exceeded 100 million for the first time since the creation of the cryptocurrency. According to the founder of Mythos Capital and crypto investor Ryan Sean Adams, the growing number of wallet may be a harbinger of mass adoption. He compared ETH addresses to bank accounts, and added that brings the real value of the Internet.
100 Million Bank Accounts. On Ethereum. Ethereum doing to value what the internet did for. Not likes & links but value & volume. Not.gifs &.jpgs but erc20s & erc721s. Not the internet of communication the internet of value.
He also added that unlike the bank accounts, wallets are independent of companies and governments, available anywhere in the world and belong exclusively to their owners.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, ETH/USD has a very strong support at $242.00. Technical indicators clustered around that level include 1-hour SMA100, SMA50, SMA200. Once it is cleared, the downside momentum may be extended towards the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $241.00 and psychological $240.00. However, fresh buying interest clustered around that area is likely slow down the decline and create a precondition for a rebound.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $245.00 is needed for the upside to gain traction. This resistance is created by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, also, it is the upper line of the recent consolidation channel. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $250.00 with the intraday high located on approach.
The intraday RSI stays flat, which means that the coin will continue moving inside the range for the time being.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.