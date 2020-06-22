Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum Market Forecast: ETH/USD bulls aim to conquer $245 psychological level

  • ETH/USD went up by 6.67% this Monday following bullish price action.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 11 straight red sessions.
  • William’s %R is on the verge of entering the overbought zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went up from $227.80 to $243 this Monday, as the bulls aim to conquer the $245 psychological level. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following 11 straight red sessions. After experiencing a significant jump following Monday's bullish price action, William’s %R is on the verge of entering the overbought zone.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD faces strong resistance at $248.50. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at SMA 20, $237.50, $231.45 and SMA 50.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 243.08
Today Daily Change 15.28
Today Daily Change % 6.71
Today daily open 227.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 237.28
Daily SMA50 220
Daily SMA100 188.94
Daily SMA200 184.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 231.26
Previous Daily Low 227.04
Previous Weekly High 238.59
Previous Weekly Low 218.14
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 228.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 229.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 226.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 224.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 221.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 230.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 232.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 234.59

 


 

