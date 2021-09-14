Bitcoin reversed a fraction from first resistance at 47000/47500 & immediately collapsed back to 43400. Clearly there are aggressive sellers out there when we see strength.
Ripple stable & holding first resistance at 11170/11340 to keep the outlook negative.
Ethereum holding first resistance at 3480/3500 which keeps the outlook negative at this stage.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin same levels apply for today as we hold first resistance at 47000/47500 & establish a range below the 200 day moving average at 46000. So far we bottomed exactly at the 44300/44000 target but outlook remains negative. Further losses retest this week’s low at 43000/42900 but I would not gamble on this holding again today. A break lower targets only minor support at 41500/100. A break below 40000 is the next sell signal.
The minimum bulls require is for prices to hold above the 200 day moving average at 46000. Strong resistance again at 47000/47500. Shorts need stops above 48000. Only above here is more positive going forward.
Ripple holding below 11170/11340 retests Tuesday’s low at 10550/10250. Although we bottomed exactly here I favour a break to the downside eventually. Further losses target 9700/9650. If we continue lower look for 9050/30, perhaps as far as strong support at 8600/8550.
First resistance at 11170/11340 with strong resistance at 11650/11950. Bulls need prices to hold above 12000 for a more positive outlook for ne, initially targeting 12550/12650.
Ethereum holding below short term moving averages at 3350/3400 signal a retest of support at 3150/3050. In fact this was hit yesterday & we bottomed exactly here. A break below 3000 should be a sell signal initially targeting 2890/50. Expect strong support at 2650/2600 but longs need stops below 2500.
Bulls require prices to break & hold above 3500 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 3650/3700, perhaps as far as 3810/20 before a retest of last week’s high at 4010/30.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price eyes 20% ascent as Stellar bulls reappear
XLM price experienced a nasty drop between Sep 6 and Sep 7. The buyers stepped in a cauterized the wound. Since then, Stellar has been coiling up, waiting for a massive and volatile move.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress.
Dogecoin price looks bearish, anticipating a $0.186 target for DOGE
Doge price continues to slide lower, following the broader cryptocurrency market. Primary oscillators levels indicate oversold conditions, but bulls are unable or unwilling to support price.
Axie Infinity bulls in despair as AXS price projects 37% drop
Axie Infinity price continues to consolidate, trading in a tight range between $71.71 and $63.21 for the past six trading days. Unfortunately, the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen have prevented bulls from pushing Axie Infinity higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.