Bitcoin unexpectedly crashed back below support at 50500/50000 & our buying opportunity at 46400/46000.
A surprise 10000 pip crashed (20%) leaves a dramatic bull trap, with longs from the last 20 days potential facing losses.
Ripple unexpectedly crashed back to 2 week lows wiping out 40% of the 6 week gains.
Ethereum unexpectedly crashed back to 4 week lows wiping out 40% of the 6 week gains.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin massive bearish engulfing candle on the daily & weekly chart signal further potential losses. A classic bull trap. Holding below 47500/47000 targets 46000. Holding below the 200 day moving average at 46000 today is more negative targeting 45300/100, perhaps as far as 44300/44000. Further losses retest yesterday’s low at 43000/42900 but I would not gamble on this holding again today. A break lower targets only minor support at 41500/100. A break below 40000 is the next sell signal.
Holding above the 200 day moving average at 46000 gives some short term hope to bulls but there are likely to be a lot of longs in shock looking for an exit to minimise losses. First resistance at 47200/400. We should struggle to beat this level but further gains meet resistance at 49000/500.
Ripple also has an important bearish engulfing candle (although less severe than Bitcoin). Longs from the last week potential facing losses. Holding below 11170/11340 risks a retest of yesterday’s low at 10550/10250. There is a good chance this will not hold today. Further losses target 9700/9650. If we continue lower look for 9050/30, perhaps as far as strong support at 8600/8550.
Bulls need prices above 11750 but expect strong resistance at 12000/12100 & again at 12550/12650.
Ethereum first resistance at 3480/3500. Holding here tests first support at 3410/00. Below 3350/20 signals further losses to 3270/50, perhaps as far as second support at 3150/3050. A break below 3000 should be a sell signal initially targeting 2890/50. Expect strong support at 2650/2600 but longs need stops below 2500.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu downtrend may be over after price crash, but SHIB bulls struggle with accumulation
Shiba Inu is starting to recover after the massive price plunge that wiped out nearly 30% of SHIB value. A technical indicator has revealed a bottom signal, suggesting that the canine-themed cryptocurrency is about to see a trend reversal to the upside.
LUNA Price Prediction: Return to $20 likely
LUNA price action today has experienced the same dramatic and bearish moves as the broader market during the Tuesday trading session. The current LUNA price moves are certainly the most bearish to happen since the $11 breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud on July 28, 2021.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price stays strong despite the market crash on September 7 that wiped billions of dollars out of long positions. SOL is already scaling higher, hoping to retest the all-time high, but things could head south if BTC experiences another similar crash.
El Salvador buys the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele previously announced that the country’s Bitcoin wallet Chivo would be available on the day the BTC law was implemented. However, the state-run crypto wallet has faced technical difficulties on the day of its launch, while the bellwether digital asset crashed to lows of under $43,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.