Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD recovers from intraday low; further upside is limited

- A move above $190.00 is needed to mitigate the immediate bearish pressure.
- The significant support is created by a confluence of technical indicators below $185.00.
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.1 has been losing ground during early Asian hours. Ethereum has lost nearly 2.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $185.70 at the time of writing. The coin is moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and other major altcoins, which means that it is vulnerable to further losses in the short-term.
Ethereum’s technical picture
Looking technically, a swift recovery from the intraday low of $184.62 bodes well for short-term ETH bulls. However, the coin is still under strong pressure as long as it stays below psychological $190.00. This area is strengthened by SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on the 1-hour chart, though we might have a hard time forcing the way towards the said resistance. A confluence of strong technical indicators including SMA50 1-hour and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $188.00 might slow down the potential recovery.
On the downside, psychological $185.00 strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at serves as an initial support level that might limit downside correction for the time being. However, a sustainable move below this handle will open up the way towards the intraday low of $184.62 and to August 25 low of $182.96. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $180.00.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
