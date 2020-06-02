The intense selling pressure surrounding cryptocurrencies caused Ethereum (ETH/USD) to fall sharply from multi-month highs it set at $253.50 earlier in the day.

The pair erased near 7% in a matter of minutes and dropped all the way to $224 before recovering modestly. As of writing, ETH/USD was down 5% on the day at $235.50.

Reflecting the negative sentiment in the crypto markets, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is down 6.3% on the day at $9,550, Ripple (XRP/USD) is losing 4.45% at $0.20.

Ethereum 15-min chart