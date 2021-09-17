Bitcoin edges higher through first resistance at 47000/47500 for a more positive outlook…as long as we hold above here this weekend.
Ripple stable & holding first resistance at 11170/11340 to keep the outlook negative.
Ethereum beat short term moving averages at 3350/3400 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 3650/3700…we topped exactly here so far this week.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin beat the 200 dma at 46000 & strong resistance again at 47000/47500 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 49000/49200. We should struggle to beat this level but shorts are too risky now I think. Further gains eventually target 50300/800.
First support at 47500/47000. The 200 day moving average at 46000/45700 must hold or the outlook turns negative. Further losses retest 44300/44000.
Ripple holding first resistance at 11170/11340 retests Tuesday’s low at 10550/10250. Although we bottomed exactly here I favour a break to the downside eventually. Further losses target 9700/9650. If we continue lower look for 9050/30, perhaps as far as strong support at 8600/8550.
First resistance at 11170/11340 with strong resistance at 11650/11950. Bulls need prices to hold above 12000 for a more positive outlook for ne, initially targeting 12550/12650.
Ethereum beat short term moving averages at 3350/3400 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 3650/3700 (hit), perhaps as far as 3810/20 before a retest of last week’s high at 4010/30.
First support at 3400/3350. 2nd support at 3150/3050.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
