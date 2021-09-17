Bitcoin edges higher through first resistance at 47000/47500 for a more positive outlook…as long as we hold above here this weekend.

Ripple stable & holding first resistance at 11170/11340 to keep the outlook negative.

Ethereum beat short term moving averages at 3350/3400 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 3650/3700…we topped exactly here so far this week.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin beat the 200 dma at 46000 & strong resistance again at 47000/47500 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 49000/49200. We should struggle to beat this level but shorts are too risky now I think. Further gains eventually target 50300/800.

First support at 47500/47000. The 200 day moving average at 46000/45700 must hold or the outlook turns negative. Further losses retest 44300/44000.

Ripple holding first resistance at 11170/11340 retests Tuesday’s low at 10550/10250. Although we bottomed exactly here I favour a break to the downside eventually. Further losses target 9700/9650. If we continue lower look for 9050/30, perhaps as far as strong support at 8600/8550.

First resistance at 11170/11340 with strong resistance at 11650/11950. Bulls need prices to hold above 12000 for a more positive outlook for ne, initially targeting 12550/12650.

Ethereum beat short term moving averages at 3350/3400 for a more positive outlook initially targeting 3650/3700 (hit), perhaps as far as 3810/20 before a retest of last week’s high at 4010/30.

First support at 3400/3350. 2nd support at 3150/3050.

Chart