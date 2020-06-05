EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as bulls aim for the $2.75-level

- EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day.
- MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
- The price has healthy support at $2.683, SMA 50, SMA 20 and $2.626.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as it went up slightly from $2.722 to $2.7292, as the bulls aim for the $2.75 psychological level. The price is currently inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
Support and Resistance
EOS/USD faces stiff resistance at $2.774 and $2.83. On the downside, the price has healthy support at $2.683, SMA 50, SMA 20 and $2.626.
Key levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.7288
|Today Daily Change
|0.00650
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|2.7223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.62257
|Daily SMA50
|2.66071
|Daily SMA100
|2.65599
|Daily SMA200
|3.00175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.7476
|Previous Daily Low
|2.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|2.6747
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.45
|Previous Monthly High
|3.0136
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.2606
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.71608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.69662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.67573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.62917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.59323
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.75823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.79417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.84073
