EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud as bulls aim for the $2.75-level

Cryptos |
  • EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day.
  • MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
  • The price has healthy support at $2.683, SMA 50, SMA 20 and $2.626.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD bulls stayed in control for the third straight day as it went up slightly from $2.722 to $2.7292, as the bulls aim for the $2.75 psychological level. The price is currently inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum. 

Support and Resistance

EOS/USD faces stiff resistance at $2.774 and $2.83. On the downside, the price has healthy support at $2.683, SMA 50, SMA 20 and $2.626.

Key levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 2.7288
Today Daily Change 0.00650
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 2.7223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2.62257
Daily SMA50 2.66071
Daily SMA100 2.65599
Daily SMA200 3.00175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2.7476
Previous Daily Low 2.6651
Previous Weekly High 2.6747
Previous Weekly Low 2.45
Previous Monthly High 3.0136
Previous Monthly Low 2.2606
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.71608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.69662
Daily Pivot Point S1 2.67573
Daily Pivot Point S2 2.62917
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.59323
Daily Pivot Point R1 2.75823
Daily Pivot Point R2 2.79417
Daily Pivot Point R3 2.84073

 


 

