EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD fails at the $3.10 resistance level and falls below the $3 psychological level

- The RSI indicator has dipped into the oversold zone.
- The bulls must protect the support at the $2.88 line to prevent further fall of EOS/USD.
EOS/USD daily chart
EOS/USD bears took control of the market following three bullish days. The price of the asset dropped from $3.09 to $2.94, falling below the $3 psychological level. The bulls need to protect the $2.88 support level to prevent further downward movement. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the oversold zone, hinting that bullish correction may be round the corner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
