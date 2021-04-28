Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6

- Enjin Coin price had a breakout from a descending parallel channel on the 6-hour chart.
- The digital asset encounters a key resistance level before a new leg up.
- Another significant pattern could be forming in the near term in favor of ENJ.
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Enjin Coin price needs to crack this barrier for a massive upswing
On the 6-hour chart, Enjin Coin had formed a descending parallel channel from which it had a breakout on April 26. ENJ stopped at $2.63, a key resistance level that needs to be cracked for Enjin Coin price to see a new leg up toward $2.8.
ENJ/USD 6-hour chart
Additionally, on the same chart, Enjin is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with its neckline established at $2.8. A breakout above this key point has a massive price target of $3.6, which is a 30% move calculated by measuring the distance between the neckline and the bottom of the pattern.
ENJ/USD 6-hour chart
However, in the short-term, for the pattern to even form, Enjin Coin price will have to drop toward $2.12, but a breakdown below $2 would totally invalidate the potential inverse Head-and-Shoulders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
