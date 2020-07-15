Elrond Price Prediction: ERD/USD unstoppable 2,700% bull rally continues and might not be stopped any time soon

ERD/USD is up 11% again hitting a new all-time high at $0.016.

Elrond is currently ranked 45th by market capitalization at $213 million.

Elrond is by far the best performing altcoin of the last two months with a massive value increase. Not long ago, Elrond’s market capitalization was below $10 million and its trading volume barely reached $1 million. Now, with a $40 million average trading volume and a $213 million market capitalization, ERD is quickly becoming one of the most popular altcoins. For Elrond to get into the top 30, it would only need to see a 100% price increase from here, something that we know ERD can do.

Are Elrond positive announcements keeping the bull rally alive?

We know Elrond mainnet will be launched on July 30th, however, that alone is simply not enough to produce such a massive rally. The team of Elrond has been posting dozens of announcements each week, they usually include news about ERD, new listings, upcoming updates, partnerships and AMAs, and plenty of new releases.

It certainly seems that all the announcements combined with the current FOMO are enough to keep the ERD rocket going. ERD/USD needs to eventually consolidate but it’s hard to pinpoint when that event will happen.

ERD/USD daily chart