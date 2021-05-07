Both ETH and VET continue moving up impulsive. However, it seems that the internal structure of both impulses could be corrective. Can the divergence seen on the D-RSI trigger a correction while everyone else is expecting a breakout?
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
DOGE foothold might crumble before its upswing kicks in
Dogecoin price shows a healthy retracement into the immediate demand zone that stretches from $0.518 to $0.576. DOGE will most likely head toward the next area of support that ranges from $0.397 to $0.451.
Polkadot hints at minor retracement before resuming its rally
Polkadot price shows a slowdown in its bullish momentum that has resulted in sellers taking over. Now, a minor retracement could push DOT into a significant support barrier.
Stellar puts the worst behind it, eyes 30% upswing
XLM price witnessed a 37% upswing that has pushed it beyond the upper range at $0.609. Stellar is likely to consolidate around the demand zone extending from $0.595 to $0.631.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.