$Bitcoin (BTC) reversed after registering a new swing high last week and its price action suggests more bearishness than it does bullishness. However, we night be in for a short-term upside dependent on whether we completed a flat or a triangle. $Solana (SOL) has a slightly different structure compared to bitcoin, but both seem to be moving along the same lines in the short term despite their patterns having some differences. Are we done with wave B, or shall we expect a triangle? For more details on which is the main and which the alternative scenarios check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price is on the cusp of a 50% return for daredevils
Cardano (ADA) price looks to be on the cusp of booking a third consecutive losing streak. But under the hood, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals that bulls are pushing against and are buying on the dips in a fade-in trade.
Ethereum price is on the cusp of undoing the death cross
Ethereum price was in the danger zone after price traded below the 55-day SMA near $2,986.86. But bulls stepped in and used the area between the 55-day SMA and $2,900.00 as a fade-in level before ramping price action up above $3,000.00.
XRP price sees red alerts flashing for Ripple with a 35% drop forecast
Ripple (XRP) price is an outlier against most other major cryptocurrencies as the pair is not in the possibility to gain on dollar weakness and favorable tailwinds underpinning price action in cryptocurrencies overall.
Shiba Inu price trading around technical anchor before 45% pop
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is trading as a pendulum with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the anchor point in a week that only saw around 8% price variation against 27%. SHIB price set to explode to the upside as key-event this weekend gets defused.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.