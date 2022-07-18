$Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a bit of a volatile week but it printed a local low compared to last week, no local high as of yet. Remaining above the $21.6k adds bias to the upward movement, but breaking below it would expose the previous low, which would increase the chances of the correction in wave (4) having completed. Which will it be, and what are the levels we should be watching?
$Matic (MATIC) has seen a clean-cut upside over the past month, soaring 150% in an impulsive structure, and traders might wonder how high could it go? Well, using some Fibonaccis here and there reveal a few levels we must add to your watchlist. Wanna know which ones, and much more? Check the full video below:
