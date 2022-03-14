Bitcoin (BTC) has started to consolidate in a manner that hints at a symmetrical triangle. Although the scenario of wave 4 being complete is highly probable, the symmetrical correction cannot be ruled out. Will we see a short-term correction or full-fledged downward progression? LUNA (LUNA) has printed a completely different structure -upward. With a 5-wave upside pattern finished though a reversal is highly possible. If the short-term validates the upside, however, prices could reach $140! If you want more details on their structures and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
