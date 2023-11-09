- MANA price registered gains of 54% in the past three weeks and could breach a five-month-old barrier.
- Decentraland is set to host its Music Festival from November 16 to 18, which is anticipated to be a bullish catalyst for price action.
- Whale addresses have seen inflows of nearly 25 million MANA, suggesting expectations of a further rally going forward.
Decentraland, which was once the talk of the town, along with The Sandbox for being the leaders of the Metaverse, is now looking to draw the attention of investors by making the most of the ongoing bullishness in the crypto market surrounding developer conferences. Interestingly, MANA whales seem to be anticipating a rally from an upcoming event, as suggested by their recent accumulation.
Decentraland to host its music festival
The month of November is expected to be a bullish one, thanks to the slew of developer conferences taking place across the crypto market. Naturally, some crypto organizations may find ways to make use of this wave.
While the Metaverse protocol’s first-ever Community Summit is set to be held in Argentina in May 2024, it seems FOMO has pushed Decentraland to plan an event earlier. As such, it is set to host the Decentraland Music Festival in the Metaverse from November 16 to 18.
Get ready to experience the future of music at #DCLMF23 from Nov 16-18!— Decentraland (@decentraland) November 8, 2023
Join in for a lineup of 80+ innovative acts, groundbreaking games, and insights from digital music pioneers.
RSVP now: https://t.co/SHb8fBcaKA
While this event does not offer any technical development, it seems to be an attempt to bring users to the platform by capitalizing on FOMO.
MANA price could see new highs
MANA price trading at $0.425 has already risen by more than 54% in the last three weeks and still notes the potential of a rise. The Awesome Oscillator’s green bars suggest that the bullish trend is yet to be reversed. Since the positive momentum is not lost, the Metaverse token could see some more increase after a slight pullback as the Music Festival inches closer.
If the bullish momentum dominates the price action, the cryptocurrency could touch $0.452, and breaching it would mark a five-month high for MANA price.
MANA/USD 3-day chart
On the other hand, if the breach fails and the upcoming festival turns into a sell-the-news event, MANA's price could fall back. If the Decentrlaand token loses the support of $0.375, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and MANA could be vulnerable to falling below $0.350.
Whales remain optimistic
Interestingly, MANA whales are more hopeful of the optimistic outlook to the extent that they are prepared to make profits following the surge in price before the end of the month. This is evident by their recent transactions wherein whale addresses loaded up on MANA in less than 24 hours.
Addresses holding 1 million to 10 million MANA noted an increase of more than 25 million MANA tokens in the span of a day worth more than $10.5 million. This brought their total holdings to 585 million MANA.
MANA whale accumulation
Looking at past movements, it seems that these whales have been close to accurate in anticipating rises as their accumulation is followed by a price rally. Similarly, if they choose to book profits and sell their assets, a crash would not be too far away either.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
XRP Price Prediction: Lack of any announcement at Ripple’s Swell halts ongoing rally, but not for long
XRP price volatility over the next few days is to watch out for as one of the biggest catalysts; Ripple's developer conference, has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Gary Gensler decries crypto industry after Sam Bankman-Fried conviction
US Securities & Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has called into question the integrity of the cryptocurrency industry, saying it is full of fraudsters and manipulators. It comes barely a week after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of charges bordering along fraud.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC uptrend wanes, $34,000 likely as markets don’t wait long
Bitcoin bullish momentum appears to be waning, threatening its upside potential as the king of crypto reaches a critical juncture. Ethereum is experiencing a similar turnout, but Ripple is pushing for a different fate depending on how the bulls play their hand.
Cardano Price Prediction: $0.40 target still in play for ADA as bullish metrics spur optimism
Cardano (ADA) price uptrend remains sturdy, showing no exhaustion despite being up for almost three weeks in a row. It has seen the cryptocurrency break past key levels, and now a continuation of the trend seems likely, steered by multiple bullish fundamentals.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.