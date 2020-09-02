Cryptocurrency market collapsing with BTC down 4% in a matter of hours after police seizes Bithumb

- The largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea is accused of fraud.
- The cryptocurrency market is in a bloodbath with all major coins nursing losses.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police raided the offices of Bithumb, South Korea's largest crypto exchange, according to the report on the local media outlet Seoul Shinmun. As the news goes the exchange is accused of the fraud related to the token sale.
Bithumb allegedly pre-sold BXA tokens to the tune of 30 billion won ( about $25 million), but never listed it afterward, which led to massive losses to the investors. Bithumb explained that BXA tokens were issued in relation to its acquisition by Singapore-based BK Group; However, the deal was not closed after all. Notably, Bithumb chairman Lee Jung Hoon is also under investigation.
The news triggered a massive sell-off on the market with Bitcoin (BTC) and all major altcoins are deep in red. BTC/USD is changing hands at at $11,300, down over 4% since the start of the day. Both ETH and XRP are down by over 6%, while EOS and BCH are nursing losses of over 10%.
The collapse is intensified by the large-scale positions liquidation. According to Bytbt.com, over 65k people liquidated their positions on the cryptocurrency derivatives markets over the mast 24 hours. The largest single liquidation to the tune of $8.99 million happened on Bitmex in BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD poised for massive breakout supported by institutional capital influx
Bitcoin has been forced to dwell in a market dominated by little to no action. However, according to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency has the potential to spike significantly higher especially if a key level is breached as shown by technical indicators.
Vitalik Buterin explains high ETH fees
Ethereum (ETH) hit the multi-year high at $488 on September 1 and retreated to $461 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has lost over 1.2% since the start of the day.
TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over
TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1.
LINK/USD flashing sell signals
Chainlink is holding firmly above a confluence formed by the 200 SMA in the 1-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high of $17.74 to a swing low $13.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.